Denmark ends most COVID-19 restrictions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has become one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.” The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate. The wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory as of Tuesday on public transportation, shops and for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas. Another restriction that no longer is required is the digital pass that to be used to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to be seated indoor in restaurants.