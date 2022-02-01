China lashes out at Japan’s ‘concern’ over human rights

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese lawmakers are urging their government to take action against a “serious human rights situation” in China. The parliamentary resolution on Tuesday drew a quick and angry rebuke from Beijing that called the move “extremely vile in nature,” and alleged Japanese lawmakers were interfering with China’s internal affairs. The resolution passed by Japan’s lower house stopped short of naming China, but expressed “concern about serious human rights conditions” in Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong — all regions of China. The parliamentary vote came days ahead of the Feb. 4 start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.