Child, 4, accidentally kills himself with gun found in car

WESTWEGO, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself in the forehead with a gun he found in the car while his mother and another adult were smoking marijuana in the front seat. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate quotes Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto as saying that an autopsy Monday found Jarion Walker’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the New Orleans suburb of Westwego. The little boy was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No arrests have been made. But Lopinto says once an investigation is complete, the results will be given to the parish’s district attorney’s office.