Boris Johnson wins breathing space from ‘partygate’ woes

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has bought himself some breathing space with an apology for lockdown parties and a promise to change. But his troubles are far from over. Johnson is battling to rally a rancorous Conservative Party on Tuesday after an inquiry slammed failures of leadership for boozy parties in Downing Street. Johnson promised to overhaul the operation. But some Conservatives said he must go further. Former Conservative leader William Hague said Johnson had done “the minimum” in responding to the report. Former Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell, who withdrew his support from Johnson on Monday, said the crisis was corroding the party like “battery acid.”