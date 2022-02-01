Biden hosts GOP, Dem ‘good friends’ seeking court support

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee leaders as Democrats work to gain significant GOP support for the president’s Supreme Court nominee. That will be a challenge in a Senate that has been sharply and bitterly divided over the past three confirmations. The confirmation of Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement — whoever it turns out to be — will be a test for Biden as partisan tensions have worsened in recent years and after much of his policy agenda has run aground on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan win is far from assured in the current political environment.