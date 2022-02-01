Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in southern Italy

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists in southern Italy say they have discovered the ruins of a painted brick wall and ancient warrior helmets at a site that might have been a forerunner of a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena. Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Tuesday that the remains dug up at the popular tourist site of Velia were found on what had been an acropolis of one of Magna Graecia’s most important cities. Velia is 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Paestum, a much-visited site of ancient Greek temples. The recently completed excavation at Velia unearthed a pair of helmets in good condition, vases with the Greek inscription for “sacred” and metal fragments of what possibly were weapons.