7 killed in Romania crash involving multiple vehicles

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in Romania say a multiple-vehicle crash has left seven people dead. Police said the collision occurred Tuesday morning on a national road in the northeastern Iasi County and involved an ambulance, a truck and a van. Three people were hospitalized in stable condition. Video footage posted online showed emergency service personnel at the scene along with mangled and overturned vehicles. Large chunks of vehicle body panels from one of the vehicles were strewn across the roadside. Police said that the exact cause of the crash was under investigation. But an initial explanation of what happened has emerged.