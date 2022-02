2 Virginia college officers shot; suspect in custody

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Two officers were shot at a private Virginia college and a man believed to be the shooter was taken into custody. Bridgewater College officials sent out a tweet early Tuesday afternoon warning students and faculty about a shooter on campus. The college sent out a follow-up tweet about 2 p.m. saying police had apprehended a suspect after searching the campus but that students should continue sheltering in place. The college gave the all-clear about 4:30 p.m. Virginia State Police identified the victims as a campus law enforcement officer and a campus safety officer. They did not release their names or their conditions. Authorities also did not discuss a possible motive for the shooting.