Wife of convicted Israeli spy Pollard dies of COVID-19

JERUSALEM (AP) — The wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who championed a years-long campaign for his release from prison, has died from complications of COVID-19. Israeli media say Esther Pollard battled cancer in recent years and died on Monday after recently contracting the coronavirus. She was 69. Jonathan Pollard served 30 years in federal prison for selling military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985, pleaded guilty, and was given a life sentence. The two married while Pollard was incarcerated, and then moved to Israel after his release from prison and completion of parole in 2020.