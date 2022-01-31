WHO says it’s probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said there is an investigation underway into alleged reports the U.N. health agency’s top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior. That follows a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting of the WHO’s executive board over the weekend, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was first made aware of staff complaints about the reported misconduct of Dr. Takeshi Kasai in late 2021. Last week, the AP published an investigation that found WHO staffers complained that Kasai’s abusive, racist and unprofessional behavior compromised the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kasai has denied the allegations.