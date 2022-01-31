White House: No ‘gaming the system’ on Supreme Court pick

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will meet with Senate Judiciary Committee leaders on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and the president’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the high court. Biden administration officials are pushing back on the idea the president would choose a nominee solely based on her likelihood of garnering bipartisan support. Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and ranking minority member Chuck Grassley will meet with Biden at the White House to go over potential nominees to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement last week.