US Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota to seek 3rd term

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota is seeking reelection to a third term. The 45-year-old Republican on Monday announced his run for the state’s lone House seat in a statement that touted his conservative record and effectiveness on agriculture policy. He is facing a primary challenge from state lawmaker Rep. Taffy Howard, who is running to his political right. Democrats have not announced a candidate for the general election. Johnson has over $2 million in campaign funds at his disposal, while Howard has $114,000 in cash on hand.