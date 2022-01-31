UN extends Libya mission after US-Russia dispute over envoy

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to extend its political mission in Libya for just three months after a dispute between the West and Russia. They disagreed over the appointment of a new top U.N. envoy for the North African country, which is trying to form a united government after 10 years of turmoil. Russia had objected to a U.S.-backed, British-drafted resolution to extend the U.N. mission until Sept. 15. It called instead for the U.N. chief to appoint a new special representative in a month. The resolution adopted Monday eliminates the one-month deadline but makes no mention of Libya’s election postponement.