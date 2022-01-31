Ukraine security chief: Minsk peace deal may create chaos

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s security chief is warning the West against forcing the country to fulfill a peace deal for rebel-held eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany. He says an attempt to implement it could trigger internal unrest that would only benefit Moscow. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press that Ukraine has the capability to call upon up to 2.5 million people if Russia invades. He said that about 120,000 Russian troops concentrated near Ukraine and Moscow may stage provocations “at any moment.” But he argued that launching a full-fledged invasion would require massive preparations from Russia that would be easily spotted.