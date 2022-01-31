Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Talks to stave off the threat of war in Eastern Europe are moving to the United Nations Security Council. But Russia, a veto-wielding member of the Security Council, has already dismissed the meeting Monday as a “PR stunt.” The diplomatic push at the U.N. comes with 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s border and the Biden administration worrying that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks. President Joe Biden is meeting the ruling emir of Qatar at the White House to discuss issues, including global energy supplies. The U.S. and Europe are scrambling to create backup plans to get gas to Europe if supplies are hit by a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.