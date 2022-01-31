Taye Diggs writes a children’s book about racial injustice

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In a powerful new book for children, a little girl looks at a crowd of street protesters and asks: Why are those people marching? A few pages later, a child asks her family: Why are buildings burning? “Why?: A Conversation About Race” by Taye Diggs with illustrations by Shane W. Evans is an unvarnished look at social activism from the eyes of Black children as they struggle to understand demands for change. While the book ends on a hopeful note, Diggs and Evans do not shy away from discussing that some protests have ended with burning buildings.