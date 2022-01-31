Skip to Content
Sony’s PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — PlayStation-maker Sony is escalating its competition with Xbox-maker Microsoft by buying the video game studio behind one of Xbox’s hit games. Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. Bungie makes the popular game franchise Destiny and was the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo. Microsoft bought Bungie in 2000, but spun off the game studio in 2007 while retaining the intellectual property rights to the Halo franchise. 

