Rwanda reopens Uganda border to trucks; others still barred

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan authorities on Monday opened the Uganda border to truckers after nearly three years of a tense standoff, but other travelers were held back by immigration officials. In deciding to reopen the border, Rwanda warned in a statement Friday that “pending issues” must be resolved before relations can be normalized with Uganda. Now Rwandan authorities say travel via the land border is restricted to essential travelers until COVID-19 prevention measures are put in place. The decision has disappointed traders in Rwanda and Uganda who had hoped for a return to normal business.