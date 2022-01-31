Revolutionary Guard kills gunman in attack in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard killed an unidentified gunman who attacked its intelligence office in southern Iran, near the Pakistani border. The report said the attack happened in the town of Saravan, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan on Monday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the report did not say whether the attacker acted alone or provide any further details. The province is one of the least developed parts of Iran and has been the scene of occasional deadly clashes between Iranian forces and various militant groups.