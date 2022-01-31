Prosecutors probe pregnant woman’s death in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Poland are probing the death in a hospital of a 37-year-old woman who had been pregnant with twins. Her family and women’s right groups are blaming her death on Poland’s strict anti-abortion law alleging it fatally delayed doctors’ decision to terminate her pregnancy. During more than a month in hospital, the woman’s twin fetuses died and later her pregnancy was terminated. The hospital in Czestochowa says the treatment was professional. Two days before her Jan. 25 death, the woman tested positive for COVID-19. Prosecutors said Monday they are waiting for autopsies’ results on the woman and the fetuses. The family allege the woman had sepsis from a pregnancy that they say was terminated too late.