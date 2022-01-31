Prosecution completes case at Michael Avenatti fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The government has rested its case at a trial where jurors heard allegations that California lawyer Michael Avenatti stole nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say he used it to pay employees at his debt-ridden law firm and to cover personal expenses. Avenatti, who is acting as his own attorney, is fighting wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. He said on Monday he wants to call several witnesses for his defense case. It was unclear if he will testify himself.