Portugal’s center-left Socialists get landslide election win

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The center-left Socialist Party has won a landslide victory in Portugal’s general election. The thumping victory removes a roadblock in parliament that had halted Socialist plans to spend billions of euros (dollars) of European Union aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Socialists collected 41.7% of the vote and 117 seats in the 230-seat parliament in Sunday’s ballot. That majority will allow the Socialists over their four-year term to enact legislation without the support of other parties. The center-right Social Democratic Party came second with 27.8% and 76 seats, with four seats still to be allocated Monday.