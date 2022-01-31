Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:08 AM

Portugal’s center-left Socialists get landslide election win

KION

By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The center-left Socialist Party has won a landslide victory in Portugal’s general election. The thumping victory removes a roadblock in parliament that had halted Socialist plans to spend billions of euros (dollars) of European Union aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Socialists collected 41.7% of the vote and 117 seats in the 230-seat parliament in Sunday’s ballot. That majority will allow the Socialists over their four-year term to enact legislation without the support of other parties. The center-right Social Democratic Party came second with 27.8% and 76 seats, with four seats still to be allocated Monday. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content