Pakistani police widen manhunt, day after killing of priest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have widened the manhunt, searching for two unidentified assailants who shot and killed a Christian priest and wounded another the previous day in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Father William Siraj was killed while on his way home after attending Sunday Mass. One of his two traveling companions, Father Naeem Patrick, was wounded and a third priest was unharmed. Pakistani police say they’re using the latest technology on Monday to trace and arrest the assailants. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. Christians are a tiny minority in this predominantly Sunni Muslim country. Militants in Pakistan have in recent years targeted Christians several times.