Pakistani court acquits TV mogul in tax evasion case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has acquitted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations in a lingering case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested in 2020 after authorities accused him of purchasing government land more than three decades ago in violation of rules. Rehman was acquitted by the court on Monday. That’s according to Rana Jawad, a senior official at Rehman’s Geo News TV station. Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists to work.