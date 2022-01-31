Official: Honduras will maintain its relations with Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ foreign minister says the country will continue strengthening ties with Taiwan and establishing a diplomatic relationship with China is not a priority for Honduran President Xiomara Castro. New Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said Monday that maintaining relationships with Honduras’ historical partners is important. The message from Reina at a news conference runs counter to some comments by Castro, who has spoken of establishing a relationship with mainland China. Honduras is one of the few remaining Central American allies of Taiwan. China has moved to isolate Taiwan and most recently Nicaragua swapped Taiwan for China, even turning over Taiwan’s embassy.