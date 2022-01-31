Nicaragua to start trials of imprisoned political figures

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Prosecutors in Nicaragua say that beginning this week they will trials for 46 political figures detained in the run-up to the country’s Nov. 7 presidential election. Many of the prisoners, including seven people who had been considered potential candidates to challenge President Daniel Ortega in the election, have been held since May or June. Ortega ran essentially unopposed and won the November ballot, which was widely criticized as a farce. Relatives have said the prisoners have been subjected to isolation, constant interrogations and insufficient food. Prosecutors say the trials of those in prison and some under house arrest will start Tuesday. Opposition figures call the trials “farces.”