Mali’s junta expels French ambassador as tensions mount

By BABA AHMED and ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta on Monday told the French ambassador to Mali to leave the country, according to a government statement. The move comes amid mounting tensions between Mali and international partners. It raises questions about a French-led anti-terrorist military operation present in Mali, at the request of Malian leaders. France’s government did not immediately react to the expulsion. This comes days after the Malian government ordered Danish soldiers deployed in the French-led Takuba military operation to leave Mali. Tensions between Mali and its European and regional allies have been mounting in recent weeks. as Mali’s interim leader Col. Assimi Goita has delayed elections until 2026 and solidified his control.