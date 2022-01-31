Louisiana man convicted of biting sheriff’s deputy

CONVENT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been convicted of battery on a police officer for biting a sheriff’s deputy who was arresting him in May 2020. Prosecutors tell news agencies that 40-year-old Justin Stout of Paulina could get up to five years in prison at his sentencing Feb. 24. Prosecutors said he fought with St. James Parish sheriff’s deputies who were called to deal with a dispute in a child custody case. They say the deputy who was bitten needed medical treatment. They add that a stun gun was used to subdue Stout. A parish jury convicted him last week before a judge.