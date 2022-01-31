Skip to Content
La. GOP leader weighs action over gov’s ‘gross misconduct’

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG
Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker is weighing taking legislative action against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments Monday followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle” yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash after a high-speed chase.

