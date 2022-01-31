Kansas court mulls case of man facing death for 4 shootings

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court is wrestling with whether a man invoked his right to remain silent before making statements that were key to him being convicted of capital murder. The state Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in an appeal from Kyle Trevor Flack. He was sentenced to die over the fatal April 2013 shootings of three adults and a toddler whose body was found in a suitcase in a rural creek in Franklin County, about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City. Monday’s hearing focused heavily on whether incriminating statements from Flack should have been suppressed at his 2016 trial when at the time he’d also made comments to officers such as, “Take me to jail!”