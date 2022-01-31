Japan starts mass COVID boosters as omicron cases soar

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has launched a mass inoculation drive for COVID-19 booster shots at a temporary center operated by the military as Japan tries to speed up delayed third jabs to counter surging infections. Japan began administering booster shots to medical workers in December, but has only provided such inoculations to 2.7% of the population after delaying a decision to cut the interval between the first two coronavirus shots and a booster to six months from the initial eight. Online reservations that started on Friday resulted in all all slots for about 4,300 doses to be given this week being filled within 9 minutes.