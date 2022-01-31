Israel’s top Arab police officer resigns amid investigation

JERUSALEM (AP) — The highest-ranking Arab Muslim officer in Israel’s police force has resigned, a week after a video emerged showing him tripping over the body of a stabbing victim as he left the scene of a crime in 2020. Police said in a statement on Monday that the major-general tendered his resignation. The 64-year-old was appointed deputy commissioner in 2016 to lead outreach efforts to Israel’s Arab minority, a historic appointment. Last week, security camera footage obtained by Israel’s Haaretz newspaper showed him leaving the scene of a crime in 2020 and tripping over the body of a stabbing victim.