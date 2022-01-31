Insider Q&A: JB Straubel, CEO of recycler Redwood Materials

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Among the biggest challenges to transforming automobiles from combustion engines to electricity to fight climate change is the shortage of metals needed to make batteries. Early on, JB Straubel saw a huge opportunity from the shortage — rescuing metals from spent lithium-ion batteries and recycling them for new ones. The idea was so attractive that in 2019, the Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer left the electric-vehicle company to co-found Redwood Materials. His vision: Create a loop of recycled supplies of lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese. Now the startup based in Carson City, Nevada, has more than 300 employees who recycle used batteries. It has supply contracts with Ford and Panasonic, which makes batteries for Tesla.