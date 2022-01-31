Heavy rains pound Haiti, flooding more than 2,570 homes

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials in Haiti say heavy rains that pounded the country for more than a day caused widespread flooding that forced nearly 2,500 families to seek temporary shelter. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Monday that the cold front which arrived Sunday hit Haiti’s northern and southern regions the hardest, bringing fierce winds that uprooted trees in some communities. Overall, at least three homes were destroyed and more than 2,570 homes flooded, many of them in a region still trying to recover from a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit last August.