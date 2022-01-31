Hamas: Bulldozers unearth Roman-era tomb in Gaza City

By WAFAA SHURAFA

Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas authorities say bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project in the Gaza Strip have unearthed the ruins of a tomb dating back to the Roman era. The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Archaeology said its crews have seized objects from the tomb and stopped construction work. But an independent archaeologist said photos he saw suggest the site was a cemetery rather than a tomb. Local media reports said many artifacts have been looted from the site in northwest Gaza City. Local residents say objects that included casket covers and inscribed bricks were found a week before the ministry’s announcement. Gaza is a coastal enclave home to more than 2 million people.