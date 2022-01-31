Ex-South African president appeals ruling in corruption case

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday continued with legal proceedings to remove the prosecutor in his corruption. Zuma’s lawyers are appealing the court’s rejection of his application for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed, saying he is biased and unfit to lead the prosecution. Zuma’s lawyers have also accused Downer of leaking documents related to his case to the media. His initial application for Downer to be removed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Oct. last year. Zuma is facing corruption charges linked to the country’s controversial 1999 arms deal in which he is alleged to have received bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his financial advisor Schabir Shaik.