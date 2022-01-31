Eriksen set for playing return after signing for Brentford

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Christian Eriksen is set for a remarkable playing comeback after signing for Premier League club Brentford, almost eight months after having a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field at the European Championship. The Denmark playmaker has signed a contract until the end of the season in May with the west London club. The uplifting signing was an early announcement on the final day of the transfer deadline day in the Premier League. Eriksen is returning to England where he played with Tottenham until joining Inter Milan two years ago and winning the Serie A title.