Cyprus overturns UK woman’s conviction for making up rape

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Supreme Court in Cyprus has overturned a British woman’s conviction for making up claims she was gang-raped by as many as a dozen Israelis. The woman was 19 at the time of her trial. She had been sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for lying about the gang rape that allegedly occurred during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019. The case drew widespread interest in the U.K. and Israel after initial reports that the woman was the victim of a gang rape evolved into her being charged with making up the claims. The guilty verdict also triggered strong reaction from activist groups.