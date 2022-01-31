Chicago synagogue, businesses vandalized over weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a synagogue and an affiliated Jewish school in Chicago were vandalized over the weekend with swastika images and antisemitic graffiti. The incidents occurred at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School. Rabbi Levi Notik thanked police for quickly starting an investigation. Vandalism also occurred at a synagogue nearby in Lincolnwood. A Jewish group, the Concerned Citizens League, says windows were also broken Saturday at a Chicago bakery and a Kosher food store. Debra Silverstein, a member of the Chicago City Council, says the incidents appear to be hate crimes. Chicago police were investigating.