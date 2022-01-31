Canadian Conservative leader faces revolt by his lawmakers

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s Conservative party is facing a revolt by his party’s lawmakers and could be ousted as soon as Wednesday. If successful it would be the third main political rival that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has helped bring down. Conservative Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis tweeted late Monday that one-third of the Conservative lawmakers have signed a letter calling for the end of Erin O’Toole’s leadership. Genius went public after many news organizations reported on the revolt and he accused O’Toole’s team of attacking members of his own party. O’Toole lost the election last fall to Trudeau. He tried to move his party to the center, but alienated his party’s base and was accused of being two-faced.