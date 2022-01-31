‘Call me up!’ Jill Biden tells govs’ spouses in unity pitch

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has urged spouses of the nation’s governors to keep working together and with her on issues she says transcend politics. She said that includes her efforts to help military families. The first lady expressed hope that connections she and the spouses made during the National Governors Association annual winter meeting in Washington will continue beyond the weekend. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is married to the vice president, hosted the spouses for musical and ballet performances at the Kennedy Center on Monday. She urged them to call her up when they’re doing events back home.