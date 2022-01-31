Blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86; played with Dylan, Waters

CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Lay, a Chicago blues drummer and vocalist who played with Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, has died. He was 86. Lay was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Alligator Records says Lay died Saturday of natural causes in Chicago. He was known for his “double-shuffle” drumming, based on double-time hand-clapping in his childhood church. Lay backed up Dylan on drums in 1965 at the Newport Folk Festival. It caused a stir because Dylan played an electric guitar and had turned to a rock sound.