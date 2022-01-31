Australia’s first Olympic curlers swap sunshine for sweeping

By KRISTEN GELINEAU

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian curling team has made history as the first curlers from Down Under to qualify for the Olympics. Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt’s bid for an Olympic medal in the sport’s mixed doubles event comes despite being the only curlers competing in Beijing without a designated curling rink in their home country. Their shock at becoming Australia’s first Olympic curlers has been shared by many who typically associate Australian athletes with surfing, not sweeping. Yet curling is a sport in which the players all gather for a post-game drink _ and what could be more Australian than that?