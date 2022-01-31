Another journalist slain in Mexico — the 4th this month

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An online news outlet in Mexico says one of its reporters has been shot to death — the fourth journalist to be killed in the country in less than a month. Armando Linares is director of the local website Monitor Michoacan. He said Monday that three assailants fatally shot reporter Roberto Toledo. Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacán say they are investigating the report. Linares said the website had received threats for exposing governmental corruption. The unprecedented spate of journalist killings has put reporters on edge across Mexico. The government says over 50 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018.