THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency services say two ships have collided off the Dutch coast in the storm-hit North Sea after and one began taking on water. An evacuation is undeway. A freighter called the Julietta D with 18 crew members on board collided with with another boat about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the port of Ijmuiden. The other boat also was damaged but was able to continue its voyage.