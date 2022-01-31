2 men charged with making separate threats to kill president

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man and a Kansas man have been charged with making separate threats to kill President Joe Biden. Ryan Matthew Conlon of Halethorpe, Maryland; and Scott Ryan Merryman of Independence, Kansas; were arrested last week. Conlon’s case was sealed until Monday. Authorities say Merryman called the White House switchboard last week and threatened the president. Federal charges against both men were filed in Baltimore. They say Conlon sent a string of messages to National Security Agency and FBI tiplines threatening to blow up the White House to kill the president, blow up NSA headquarters in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and carry out a mass shooting of NSA employees.