US cities mark 1st anniversary of Thai grandfather’s killing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of people in San Francisco marched Sunday demanding justice for 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, who died a year ago. People in five other U.S. cities joined to honor the grandfather from Thailand who was assaulted while on a morning walk in his San Francisco neighborhood. Rally organizers in New York City, Georgia and others say they want more attention to anti-Asian discrimination. Attacks against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent shot up during the pandemic. Other victims of Asian descent include Michelle Go, who was pushed in front of a subway, and six women shot and killed at Georgia spas last year.