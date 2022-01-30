UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in he United Arab Emirates say its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.” It isn’t immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country’s civilian air traffic control agency says there is no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, which is home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.