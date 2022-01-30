Top Hong Kong official resigns over birthday party fiasco

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — A top Hong Kong official has resigned after he attended a birthday party with 200 guests, at least one of whom later tested positive for the coronavirus. Cabinet member Caspar Tsui says he did not “set the best example during the recent outbreak” and was resigning to take responsibility. Tsui and dozens of other officials and lawmakers were ordered to quarantine after the party Jan. 3. At the time, Hong Kong was seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and officials were urging the public to avoid large gatherings. Tsui’s resignation came ahead of a news conference where Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is widely expected to announce the results of a disciplinary investigation into party attendees.