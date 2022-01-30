Syria reports new Israeli missile barrage near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s official news agency says the country’s air defenses have confronted Israeli missiles targeting an area near the capital, Damascus, downing some of them. SANA cited a military source as saying the missiles came from the skies over eastern Lebanon, and targeted outposts in the vicinity of the Syrian capital. The attack resulted in some material losses. No other details were immediately available, and there was no comment from Israel on the attack which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in Damascus. Israel carries out raids on Syria mostly overnight. It says it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s powerful militant Hezbollah group.